Spain

UK family who drowned in Costa del Sol pool named

By Euronews 
A British father and his two children who drowned on Christmas Eve in a hotel swimming pool on Spain's Costa del Sol have been named by police.

The victims were identified as Gabriel Diya, 52, his nine-year-old daughter Comfort Diya and son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16.

They died at a Club La Costa World resort near Fuengirola, in southern Spain.

"All at Club La Costa World resort are devastated by the tragedy that unfolded on Tuesday (24th December), where a father and his two children were found unresponsive in a swimming poll and, despite the best efforts of our first response team and the emergency services, could not be revived," the company said in a statement released on Wednesday..

"The Guardia Civil have carried out a full investigation and gave formal permissions to reopen the pool as they found no concerns relating to the poll or procedures in place, which leaves us to believe this was a tragic accident which has left everyone surrounding the incident in shock," it added.

Diya was the parish paster of Open Heavens, a Redeemed Christian Church of God, in Charlton, south-east London.

The Church's central office wrote on Facebook: "With heavy hearts, we extend our condolences to the family, parish, friends and associate of Area Pastor Gabriel Dita who sadly passed away, along with two of his children — Comfort Diya (9 years old) and Praise Emmanuel Diya (16 years old) — in a tragic accident while on a family holiday in Spain on December 2019."

"He is survived by his wife Assistant Pastor Olubunmi Diya and their daughter," it added.

