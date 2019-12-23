BREAKING NEWS

Powerful Algerian general and army chief Ahmed Gaïd Salah dies

By Euronews 
Ahmed Gaïd Salah, the powerful Algerian general and army chief, has died, the government announced via a statement released by Algerian media on Monday.

The statement said he died of a heart attack at around the age of 80.

His death comes just over a week after presidential elections in the country resulted in the victory of Abdelmadjid Tebboune, a former prime minister, becoming president.

Salah, the country's deputy minister of defence, supported protesters who called for the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. The former president resigned in April after 20 years in power.

Salah attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new president on December 19 in Algiers.

The general will be replaced by high ranking general Said Chengriha, Algerian state media said.

