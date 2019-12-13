BREAKING NEWS

USA

WH counsel Cipollone expected to defend Trump in Senate impeachment trial

By Adam Edelman with NBC News Politics
White House counsel Pat Cipollone is expected to argue on behalf of President Donald Trump during the Senate impeachment trial, a senior administration official told NBC News Friday.

News of Cipollone's plan to defend Trump was first reported by Bloomberg News.

It wasn't immediately clear whether any additional counsel would either represent or advise the White House in the impeachment trial.

The House Judiciary Committee is expectedto vote Friday on two articles of impeachment.

If the articles pass the committee on Friday, the full House is expected to hold a floor vote on the impeachment articles, mostly likely on Wednesday, before lawmakers leave for their holiday break.

If approved by the full House, a trial about whether to convict Trump and remove him from office will be held in the Senate in January.

