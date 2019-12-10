The EU's Green dreams

The EU Commission is going to present its Green Deal this Wednesday, a vast policy program aimed at protecting the environment and climate.

The plan comes on the heels of an alarming report by the European Environment Agency advocating radical policy change.

One key element of the Green Deal is a proposal by next March for a European Climate Law that would help make the EU climate neutral by 2050.

An objective that is shared by member states who will discuss climate at an EU summit that starts on Thursday.

"My colleagues and I are mobilized to try to hammer out a strong unifying and clear message that underlines this European ambition: make sure that Europe will be the first climate neutral continent by 2050," Charles Michel, European Council president said on Tuesday in Paris.

The package of measures of the Green Deal will reportedly overhaul the entire European legislation and establish a transition fund of 100 billion euros.

EU Commission vice president Frans Timmermans is leading the effort.

"We are trying to be as comprehensive as we can to show the way forward - in an open way. That's an invitation to all our partners to join this effort, to find the best possible solutions for our citizens," Timmermans told our reporter at the COP25 climate summit in Madrid.

Critics say, the program is not enough to change the energy, mobility, housing and food systems - especially the targeted greenhouse gas emissions reduction.

"At this point, the Commission has come forward with a half-baked program at best. It dosen't pursue the objectives that are needed that scientists are telling us. We need to do very harsh, very rapid emission reductions. The Commission has come forward with some 50-55 percent by 2030, that's insufficient," explains Franziska Achterberg, Greepeace.

The Commission will unveil its plans before the European Parliament 14.00 CET Wednesday.