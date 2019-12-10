A Russian court has convicted 11 people for organising a deadly bomb attack in Saint Petersburg in 2017.

Fifteen people were killed and more than 50 others wounded when a suicide bomber detonated a device on a subway train on April 3, 2017.

On Tuesday, one man was sentenced to life imprisonment, while the other 10 defendants, nine men and one woman, were given prison sentences from 19 to 28 years.

The defendants were mostly citizens of central Asian ex-Soviet states.

In a statement, the Investigative Committee described them as radical Islamists acting as part of a group founded in Syria in 2013.

The bombing occurred during a visit by President Vladimir Putin to his home city in 2017. Many of those who were killed or injured in the attack were students.

The suicide bomber also planted a second device in the city’s metro system which failed to detonate.

Twenty people were arrested in connection with the attack, 11 of whom were declared accomplices and charged with terrorism offences.

The accused have maintained their innocence and some have claimed that they were tortured in jail.

Their lawyers said they plan to appeal the ruling.