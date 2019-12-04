Czech village hosts re-enactment of Napoleon's Battle of Austerlitz

The roar of canons boomed across a field in the Czech Republic's Brno-Country district on Saturday as men in military uniforms clashed and fired at each other during a grand re-enactment of one of the greatest battles in modern history.

Hundreds took part in the re-enactment of the Battle of Austerlitz in Tvarozna, where French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte won one of his most famous victories.

Also known as the Battle of the Three Emperors, the showdown was fought on December 2, 1805, and saw Napoleon's Grande Armee defeat a larger Russo-Austrian force through tactical brilliance.

Wearing Napoleon's trademark two-cornered hat, American Mark Schneider stood proudly on Zoran Hill watching his "troops" re-enacting the battle.

"In many ways, it is celebrating Europe's history, but it is also celebrating world history so we can all learn from this and hopefully be better citizens in the future," Schneider said.

The annual Czech event saw enthusiasts in historical costume wielding muskets, pistols and sabres as they re-enacted the clash, which historians regard as one of the most important battles of the Napoleonic wars.