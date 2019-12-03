NATO anniversary: the three personalities to watch

Head of states and governments of NATO countries are gathering in London to commemorate it's 70th anniversary amid growing tensions. We spoke to Kristine Berzina, an analyst from the German Marshall Fund in Brussels - who expects the meeting be dominated by three big personalities.

The three presidents we are looking at are: President Trump as we have for every summit since he entered the White House. But now President Macron and President Erdogan as well. So presidents of France and Turkey. Both of the other presidents seem to have taken a lot of styles and disruptive behaviour that president Trump has become known for. So going to the London summit I am less concerned with president Trump who is going to be most likely acting more statesman-like in a context of a reception and dinner in Buckingham palace with the Queen," Berzina explains.

The French president has opened up the debate about NATO's future saying that it is brain-dead. And his Turkish counterpart failed to consult allies before sending troops to Syria. So what are some of the other challenges facing NATO?

"You have the question what are you going to do about Russia? Because at the same time as President Macron has been calling for the strategic review he has also been calling for reset with Russia. This is not going to sit well with many of the allies, particularly on the East because we don't have a different situation in Ukraine to build a different relationship with Russia over. An than you have a question of China, and you have a question of terrorism. So president Erdogan would like to have greater acknowledgement from the allies that the terrorist threats it sees in Syria are valid and they are en par with the approach that the Alliance takes to defence plans in the East against Russia."

