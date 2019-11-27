Musical's cast sings happy birthday to Tina Turner

The cast of a musical about Tina Turner sang Happy Birthday to the music icon at a theatre in New York City.
Turner turned 80 on Tuesday (November 26).
The eight-time Grammy winner enjoyed huge success in the late 1960s and early 1970s performing with her husband, Ike Turner, but the couple divorced in 1978 after a stormy marriage in which she was beaten.
Her hits with Ike Turner and as a solo artist include "What's Love Got To Do With It," "Private Dancer" and "River Deep - Mountain High."
