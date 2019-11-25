Watch: Shocking footage shows girl resuced by divers off Italian coast

A coast guard diver pulled a girl from the water after she was seen floating in the sea with her father off the Italian coast.
After the girl was safely pulled aboard a nearby patrol boat, the girl's father and mother joined her on the vessel.
Others were not so lucky: the bodies of five women were recovered early on Sunday after the shipwreck.
Three bodies were recovered at sea, while two others were found on a beach, said the Italian coastguard.
But the survivors warned that up to 20 people has not been counted, adding that those missing at sea were from Algeria, Tunisia and Pakistan.
More No Comment
Mexican women use art to protest violence
Iraq protests: Basra streets fill with black smoke, burning tyres
Hardy Russians take the plunge in icy Lake Baikal
Bridge partially collapses, level of River Po rises after heavy rains
Scenes of joy at New Delhi pride, but marchers still lack 'acceptance'
Two dead after massive floods hit southeast France
Watch: Huge bank tower demolished in Johannesburg
'Joy' in Bougainville as Pacific islands begin independence vote
Japanese imperial couple hold enthronement ceremonies in Ise sanctuary
Massacre of journalists in Philippines marked 10 years on
The future's bright: Boy cries after seeing colours for the first time
Orphanage's tall order as it helps care for abandoned baby giraffe
'Ich bin ein surfer': Berliners get first artificial wave factory
Huge fire destroys British seaside hotel