A Yale-Harvard football game on Saturday was interrupted by climate protesters storming the field to demand that the two Ivy League universities divest from fossil fuels.

Photos shared on social media shows a large crowd sitting on the field at Yale while others stand behind them with a large sign that reads: "Nobody Wins: Yale & Harvard are complicit in climate injustice."

A large crowd storms the field during Harvard-Yale football game at Yale Bowl. freelandally via Instagram

Another sign reads: "Yale and Harvard students united for climate justice"

Divest Harvard — a group that advocates for the Massachusetts university to divest its endowment holdings in the fossil fuel industry — said in a tweet that more than 150 Yale and Harvard students, alumni, and faculty rushed onto the field to "demand DIVESTMENT from fossil fues & cancel holdings in Puerto Rico debt."

Advocate group Fossil Free Yale tweeted that the two prestigious universities "have no right to profit off the destruction of the planet and land."

The protests led to some celebrity support.

"I'm proud to support the students of @DivestHarvard and @FossilFreeYale who disrupted #HarvardYale today to call for fossil fuel divestment," actress Alyssa Milano wrote on Twitter. "When our richest universities are invested in the destruction of the planet #NobodyWins."

Actress Daryl Hannah congratulated the student activists and called on Yale and Harvard "to divest." "When it comes to the further destruction of our planet #nobodywins," she tweeted.