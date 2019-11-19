Opulent €135,000 Christmas tree unveiled in Copenhagen

It was all about opulence as a Christmas tree was unveiled in Copenhagen's amusement park Tivoli Gardens.

The 10-metre high tree is covered in 3,000 crystals and costs €135,000.

It was revealed on Monday, November 18, and will be on display until Sunday, January 5.

It took three decorators ten days to decorate the tree. It took two weeks to decorate the entire Tivoli gardens with more than one million lights.