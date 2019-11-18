Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters were under siege inside a Hong Kong university on Monday, holed up with petrol bombs and other homemade weapons amid fears of a bloody crackdown.

Dozens tried to flee the Polytechnic University after weekend of mayhem in the city in which roads were blocked, a bridge was set alight and a police officer was shot by a bow and arrow.

Those who tried to make a run for freedom were met with volleys of tear gas.

"We've been trapped here for too long. We need all Hong Kongers to know we need help," said Dan, a 19-year-old protester on the campus, as he burst into tears.

"I don't know how much longer we can go on like this. We may need international help."

Thirty-eight people were wounded overnight, the city's Hospital Authority said early Monday.

Police, who have faced an array of weapons including petrol bombs, bow and arrows and catapults, urged protesters to leave.

"Police appeal to everyone inside the Polytechnic University to drop their weapons and dangerous items, remove their gas masks and leave via the top level of Cheong Wan Road South Bridge in an orderly manner," they said in a statement.

Recent days have seen a dramatic escalation of the unrest that has plunged the Asian financial hub into chaos for almost six months.

Demonstrators angry at what they see as Chinese meddling in Hong Kong's promised freedoms when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. They say they are responding to excessive use of force by police.

China says it is committed to the "one country, two systems" formula granting Hong Kong autonomy, with the city's police accusations they use undue violence.

The United States condemned the "unjustified use of force" in Hong Kong and called on Beijing to protect Hong Kong's freedom, a senior official in President Donald Trump's administration said.

Chinese soldiers in a base close to the university were seen on Sunday monitoring developments at the university with binoculars, some dressed in riot gear.

Separately, Hong Kong's High Court ruled on Monday that a British colonial-era emergency law revived by the government to ban protesters wearing face masks was unconstitutional.

It said the law was "incompatible with the Basic Law", the mini-constitution under which Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997.