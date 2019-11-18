BREAKING NEWS

How the internet has transformed the Greek tourist industry

By  Aurora Velez 
Broadband internet coverage is spreading throughout rural Greece as a result of a development programme supported by European Union cohesion funds.

For Nikos Tsoumanis, who owns the Nikos & Ioulia Hotel & Restaurant in Megalo Papiko, the internet has transformed the tourism sector.

I’ve seen backpack tourists, those who come by jeep and those who come by helicopter.
NIKOS TSOUMANIS
Owner of Nikos & Ioulia Hotel & Restaurant

“There is a huge difference between customers,” he says. “I’ve seen backpack tourists, those who come by jeep and those who come by helicopter. And customers are now demanding. And as they are satisfied, numbers increase in terms of visitors and spending too, because we are providing a service. We get tourists from all over the world: a large percentage from Israel, European countries, Scandinavian countries and America.”

“We really feel the difference: we do all our transactions via the Internet. We book our plane tickets, we can find a company on the other side of the world that can provide us with the things we need, we can call customers and promote ourselves on the networks and everyone can see us. Our lives have changed.”

