Lithuania has pardoned two Russian nationals who were jailed for espionage in a move seen as a possible first step toward a three-way spy swap involving Norway.

In a statement on Friday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda confirmed that among the five pardons in total were the two Russians — Nikolai Filipchenko and Sergei Moisejenko — who were imprisoned in 2017.

It cited the reason for pardon under a specific article in the country's Criminal Code that came into effect this week — and is in regard to an exchange process of foreign spies.

According to Lithuania's BNS news service, talks about a three-way swap between Russia, Lithuania and Norway have been ongoing for several weeks.

It said on Friday that after Lithuania's move, Moscow will be expected in return to pardon two Lithuanians, who were jailed for espionage in 2016.

The same agreement could also see Russia release a Norwegian border guard, Frode Berg, who has been convicted of similar charges.

On Friday, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Agency Sergei Naryshkin said reciprocal measures would be taken, and that it would also consider the case of Berg.

He gave no further details.