Prince Charles flips Indian flatbread at community kitchen in New Delhi

Prince Charles took a tour of the Sikh temple, interacting with the faithful as part of a three-day visit to India.

He also prepared Indian bread, roti, at a community kitchen..

The trip marks Charles' 10th official visit to India. His last trip was part of a joint tour with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to Brunei, India, Singapore, and Malaysia in November 2017.

