Nigeria: Dramatic pix of building fire in Lagos market area

A massive fire broke out at a shopping complex in the Nigerian city of Lagos on Tuesday.
The blaze engulfed the top section of a building in the popular Balogun Market.
Firefighters were reportedly struggling to approach as access to the site was blocked by market stalls.
The fire started sometime before 10am, a witness told a Reuters journalist at the scene.
No deaths have been reported but many properties were damaged, the cause of the fire is yet unknown.
