Nigeria: Dramatic pix of building fire in Lagos market area

A massive fire broke out at a shopping complex in the Nigerian city of Lagos on Tuesday.

The blaze engulfed the top section of a building in the popular Balogun Market.

Firefighters were reportedly struggling to approach as access to the site was blocked by market stalls.

The fire started sometime before 10am, a witness told a Reuters journalist at the scene.

No deaths have been reported but many properties were damaged, the cause of the fire is yet unknown.

