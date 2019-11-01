Space Chronicles: All-female spacewalk crew make history

Euronews space correspondent and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Luca Parmitano has sent the latest installment of Space Chronicles, a series in which he documents his experiences on the International Space Station (ISS) over a six-month period.

Luca Parmitano, European Space Agency (ESA) Astronaut said, "What a week to be the commander of the International Space Station!"

"My two amazing colleagues, Christina and Jessica, made history by performing a contingency EVA (Extravehicular Activity) with an all-female crew for the first time. In just a few days my colleagues and I received instructions from the ground on how to perform an unplanned EVA."

"Drew was the main IV, I was the assistant. Jessica and Christina were the EVS (Earth (Science) Venture Class Sub-orbital projects), going outside, and then I was the operator number 1 for the robotic arm. A new experience for me as well where I was moving Christina on the arm from one part of the Space Station to another."

A very delicate role for all of us, so we are very happy and satisfied that everything went well, the Space Station is back in a good configuration, and we are ready to keep going for Mission Beyond, Expedition 61, the great science, technology and exploration that awaits us."

