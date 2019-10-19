Chile's president declares state of emergency in capital Santiago

Chile's President Sebastián Piñera has declared a state of emergency in the capital Santiago as protests against a rise in the cost of public transport have escalated.

Subways stations, banks and buses have been torched and looting has broken out.

"The objective of this state of emergency is very simple but very serious: to ensure public order, to ensure the peace of residents of the city of Santiago," Piñera said in a televised address to the nation.

Protests began earlier this week as a campaign by high school students, who began jumping over subway turnstiles after fares were raised a second time this year.

One student was reported to have been killed by the police and another wounded by rubber bullets during the clashes.