Czech Republic

Czech police arrest 31, including 14 foreigners, after Euro 2020 qualifier against England

By Euronews with Associated press
Prague police arrested 31 football fans on Friday evening after violence erupted ahead of the Czech Republic vs England Euro 2020 qualifying match.

Fourteen of those detained were foreigners, police said, adding that the arrest could not be made "without the use of coercive means."

The violence started at around 19:00 local time and was concentrated around two restaurants with football fans throwing glasses and bottles at armed riot police. Authorities used sound grenades and dogs to keep the violence in check.

England manager Gareth Southgate told reporters of the England fans' behaviour: "Of course, always disappointing and I think I've always spoken about how we would want everybody to conduct themselves."

Some 3,800 England fans had tickets to watch the game, hoping for a repeat of the 5-0 thumping the Three Lions handed the Czechs at Wembley in March.

But the English side suffered its first Euro qualifying defeat in a decade with a shock 2-1 loss and failed to qualify just yet.