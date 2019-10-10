MEPs condemn Turkey offensive, call for action over security and humanitarian concerns

As Turkish troops advanced into North East Syria, MEPS debated with the EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini to discuss whats at stake for Europe.

"The Turkish operation into North East Syria can open a new dramatic chapter in the already very dark history of the Syrian war. The potential consequences of such military action are clear to everyone and to us. The repercussions can be extremely serious and far reaching in humanitarian, political and strategic terms. For all these reasons we call on Turkey to stop its unilateral military action."

For Dutch socialist Kati Piri, international community has turned its eyes away on Turkey's plans for a “safe zone”.

''Turkey claims it wants to create safe zone, it is in fact creating a war zone. After all the killings, displacements and horrors of the I.S. era, the citizens of North Syria are facing new violence and on top of that, an abandonment by the international allies''

And most of the MEPs have regretted citizens have been abandoned

''The Turkish invasion is a catastrophe, it is a disaster that will lead to tens of thousands of civilians fleeing and Daesh will once again have access to the Middle East," said Nikolaj Villumsen (Denmark).

The EU insisted that the security should be addressed through political and diplomatic means.