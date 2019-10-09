Three scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing lithium-ion batteries, which are used in mobile phones, laptops, and electric vehicles.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences gave the prize to John B. Goodenough from the University of Texas, Austin, M. Stanley Whittingham of Binghamton University, and Akira Yoshino of Meijo University.

"Lithium-ion batteries are used globally to power the portable electronics that we use to communicate, work, study, listen to music and search for knowledge," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement.

"(They) have also enabled the development of long-range electric cars and the storage of energy from renewable sources, such as solar and wind power."

The physics prize was awarded yesterday to three scientists for contributing to our understanding of Earth's place in the cosmos. On Monday, the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to three scientists for their "discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.”

The winners will get 9 million Swedish krona (roughly €830,000).

Last year's Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to three scientists from the United States and the United Kingdom. One scientist had developed an enzyme and the other two had developed a method to evolve new proteins.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said last year's winners had "harnessed the power of evolution."

