The Brief: Brexit extension fatigue and Commissioners in the clear

Emotions are running high across the political spectrum as Brexit discussions hit a wall - we took the temperature in the European Parliament ahead of a debate with Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Michel Barnier and asked whether the UK should be granted another extension.
Elsewhere in Brussels...
The European Parliament has concluded two weeks of hearings with the Commissioners-designate.
The last day saw three sitting Commissioners and veterans of EU affairs smoothly sailing through the process.
Dutch Socialist Frans Timmermans is set to become Executive Vice President for the European Green Deal.
His Danish colleague, Danish Liberal Margrethe Vestager, also got her seal of approval after a three-hour hearing, in which she stressed the importance of improving the EU’s digital transformation - her future portfolio.
Finally, Valdis Dombrovskis also made the cut.
The Latvian Christian Democrat has been nominated to become the new Vice President for an Economy that Works for People.