Firefighters rescue boy danging from fourth-floor window in China

Firefighters rescued a four-year-old boy who was clinging to the fourth-floor window of a residence in Linyi City of east China's Shandong Province on Monday.

The firefighters rushed to the scene after receiving the call from the boy's grandfather.

In order to prevent the boy from falling, the rescuers quickly fastened a security rope to his chest and firmly grasped him by the clothes while some warm-hearted residents of the building held a quilt downstairs to prepare for the worst.

After firmly securing the boy, the rescuers used a hydraulic spreader to widen the bars and successfully lift the boy to safety.

The boy's grandfather said he was taking a nap while the boy's parents were not at home when the accident happened. He said he was awoken by his cry and immediately called the firefighters for help.