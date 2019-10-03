Climate change activists spray red paint at Britain's Treasury

Climate change activists used a fire engine to spray red paint at the facade of Britain's finance ministry on Thursday (October 3) in an attempt to draw attention to what they said was the government's failure to avert a climate emergency.

The activists sprayed red paint onto the Treasury, although at one point they lost control of the hose.

After the stunt, four activists stood atop the fire engine which had a banner saying "Stop funding climate death." The steps of the Treasury were soaked in red paint.

Extinction Rebellion said its activists had sprayed 1,800 litres of fake blood at the Treasury. The activists also sprayed the slogan "Stop funding climate death" on the walls of the building.