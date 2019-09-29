Polling has begun in Austria's snap parliamentary election on Sunday, four months after the 'Ibiza' video scandal blew up the conservative/far-right coalition formed in 2017.

The country's coalition government collapsed after only 17 months in power with the loss of a vote of confidence for Europe's youngest chancellor

The video showed the head of the country's far right Freedom Party and coalition partner, Heinz-Christian Strache, attempting to sell off state assets to a fake Russian oligarch.

Since June, the country has been led by a caretaker government.

But voters also appear to be overlooking Kurz' removal. Support for his center-right/conservative Austrian People's Party continues with polls showing them at roughly 34 percent.

The election could play out well for Austria's Green party, who lost their parliamentary seats in 2017, but are now polling around 12 percent.

More than six million people are eligible to vote. With no party likely to win a majority in Sunday's election, there would likely be another coalition.

What is not so clear is if Austria's far-right Freedom Party will overcome 'Ibiza gate' to make it back into a ruling coalition with Sebastian Kurz's Austrian People's Party after the ballots are cast this weekend.