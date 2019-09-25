Top lines from the text of Trump's phone call with Ukraine's president

The White House on Wednesday released a record of the July 25 call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Here are some of the standout lines from the half-hour conversation:

Zelenskiy: I think I should run (for office) more often so you can call me more often and we can talk over the phone more often.

Zelenskiy: We wanted to drain the swamp here in our country. ... You are a great teacher for us and in that.

Trump: I will say that we do a lot for Ukraine. We spend a lot of effort and a lot of time. Much more than the European countries are doing and they should be helping you more than they are. Germany does almost nothing for you. All they do is talk, and I think it's something that you should really ask them about.

Zelenskiy: Actually last time I traveled to the United States, I stayed in New York near Central Park and I stayed at the Trump Tower.

Zelenskiy: I also plan to surround myself with great people and in addition to that investigation, I guarantee as the President of Ukraine that all the investigations will be done — openly and candidly. That I can assure you.

Zelenskiy: We are ready to open a new page on cooperation in relations between the United States and Ukraine. For that purpose, I just recalled our ambassador from United States and he will be replaced by a very competent and very experienced ambassador who will work hard on making sure that our two nations are getting closer.

Trump: Mr. Giuliani is a highly respected man. He was the mayor of New York City, a great mayor, and I would like him to call you. I will ask him to call you along with the Attorney General (William Barr). Rudy very much knows what's happening and he is a very capable guy. If you could speak to him that would be great.

Trump: There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General (Barr) would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it. ... It sounds horrible to me.

Editor's note: The record of the call is described in the document released by the White House on Wednesday as a memorandum compiled by intelligence officials and it notes that the record is not a verbatim account of the conversation.