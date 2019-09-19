The Brief: The EU receives Brexit proposal from Britain

Still no solution, but it's a start.

Britain has sent the long-awaited proposals to Brussels, as both sides aim to break the Brexit stalemate.

"These are papers for now. Until we have looked at them in detail, I will not characterise them beyond being a paper," European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva explained.

Talks between Brexit negotiators Michel Barnier and Stephen Barclay are scheduled to take place in Brussels on Friday.

With the written proposals, they are expected to discuss aspects of customs, manufactured goods and sanitary and sanitary rules, Andreeva confirmed.

The announcement comes after the Finnish Prime Minister said the UK must come up with more details by September 30.

The EU reiterated every day counts as the clock ticks down to the October 31 deadline.

And other news in brief...

Romania. Despite opposition from Bucharest, Romania's former anti-corruption chief Laura Codruta Kovesi will become the EU's first public prosecutor.

EU ambassadors made the decision through secret ballot, but it will be made official in the upcoming weeks by EU heads-of-state.

Her new title will begin next year when the European Public Prosecutor office opens. Her main role will be to tackle fraud and the misuse of EU funding.

The headquarters will be based in Luxembourg alongside the European Court of Justice.

Italy. An alliance of the Greens in the European Parliament and Italy's Five Star Movement (M5S) is becoming more likely.

The Greens agreed to talks with the populists which could lead to Luigi Di Maio's party joining the environmentalists.

Domestically, M5S recently broke with the right-wing League party to form a centre-left coalition with the Democratic Party.

Luxembourg. The European Court of Justice rules that car makers don't have to provide critical technical information to independent spare parts dealers and repair shops.

The judges dismissed a lawsuit by a German industry group against Korean manufacturer KIA. The Court ruled that KIA does not impede competition on the aftermarket to the detriment of customers.