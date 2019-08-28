Watch: Laughing stock as competitors get a taste for gravy wrestling

More than 1,500 spectators gathered on Sunday for the annual World Gravy Wrestling Championships in Lancashire, northern England.

On what was one of the hottest days of the year in the UK, contenders wrestled in 20,000 gallons of traditional Lancashire gravy – made from meat juices, chopped vegetables and cornflour – in two-minute bouts.

Points were awarded for fancy dress, comedy effect, entertainment and, of course, wrestling ability.

The food fight, which raises money for charity, began in 2007. This year's winners were defending champion Joel Hicks, while Skye Penty claimed the 2019 crown for the ladies.

Hicks said: "It's just a fantastic event for people to come, have fun, make a fool of themselves, entertain the crowd and just get absolutely covered in gravy."