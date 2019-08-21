Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Watch live: NASA astronauts conduct ISS spacewalk

By Angela Barnes 
NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Andrew Morgan are conducting a spacewalk from the International Space Station (ISS) to install a docking adapter.

"The docking port was launched to the station last month on a SpaceX Dragon on the company’s 18th commercial cargo resupply services mission to the station. IDA-2 was installed to the forward end of the Harmony module in the summer of 2016.

"Regular human space transportation to the space station is a critical step to opening the space station for commercial business to enable the growth of the US commercial space sector and the development of a robust low-Earth orbit economy," NASA said on its website.

Watch it live in the player above.