Watch live: NASA astronauts conduct ISS spacewalk

NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Andrew Morgan are conducting a spacewalk from the International Space Station (ISS) to install a docking adapter.

"The docking port was launched to the station last month on a SpaceX Dragon on the company’s 18th commercial cargo resupply services mission to the station. IDA-2 was installed to the forward end of the Harmony module in the summer of 2016.

"Regular human space transportation to the space station is a critical step to opening the space station for commercial business to enable the growth of the US commercial space sector and the development of a robust low-Earth orbit economy," NASA said on its website.

Watch it live in the player above.