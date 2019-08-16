Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Uğur Gallenkuş: Artist juxtaposes two different worlds in one photo collage

By Somayeh Rostamian 
Uğur Gallenkuş
Turkish collage artist Uğur Gallenkuş has created an innovative photography project — juxtaposing two different worlds within a single image.

The 29-year-old, based in Istanbul, shows a relaxed and peaceful world on one side and compares it with a more tumultuous one on the other.

Gallenkuş, who creates the photomontages as a hobby, wants to create awareness about different life circumstances and send a message to people in both developed and developing countries.

“I would like to meet people in developed countries, see them and tell them they are lucky to have their own separate world,” he told Euronews. “There is war and hunger in the developing world, and people in these countries face many difficulties.”

But Gallenkuş also has a message for people in developing countries to think about why their education, health and legal systems are not like those of some developed countries and they struggle to achieve democracy.

“I think my message is conveyed by seeing the photos. I get different feedback from around the world. Most of the reactions are positive,” said the artist. “People seem to understand the idea behind my photos."