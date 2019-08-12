The Brief: Norway mosque shooting suspect makes first appearance in court

The suspect in the Norway mosque shooting has made his first appearance in court. Philip Manshaus does not admit to any crime and is not speaking with investigators.

The 21-year-old is accused of shooting at people in the al-Noor Islamic Centre and of separately killing his stepsister on Saturday.

He was overpowered by a 65-year old member of the mosque. The retired Pakistani Air Force officer managed to wrestle away his guns, preventing anyone from getting shot, earning him a reputation as a hero.

Police are seeking to hold Manshaus on suspicion of murder, as well as of breaching anti-terrorism law by spreading severe fear among the population.

The Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Sunday that this should never have happened in Norway,

"Norway should be safe. All places of worship should be safe no matter what you believe in. What I am happy to see today, are Norwegians who show up like this to defend Norwegians with Muslim heritage."

The suspect is said to have held far-right and anti-immigrant views.

If found guilty of breaching anti-terrorism laws or killing his stepsister, he faces up to 21 years in prison.