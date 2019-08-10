Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein dead from suicide in Manhattan prison

Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found hanged in prison in Manhattan early on Saturday, three officials told NBC News.

The sources said he was found at 7.30 am local time and had hanged himself.

The 66-year-old was being held on federal sex trafficking charges.

Epstein was in his cell but was not on suicide watch at the time of his death, NBC News reported.

His death comes a little over two weeks ago after he was found injured and in a fetal position in his cell at the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. He was semiconscious with marks on his neck at the time.

The indictment on his case showed that he sought out minors, some as young as 14, from at least 2002 through 2005 and paying them hundreds of dollars in cash for sex at either his Manhattan townhouse or his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, federal prosecutors revealed last month.

Epstein was charged with one count of sex trafficking conspiracy and one count of sex trafficking. He faced up to 45 years in prison if found guilty.