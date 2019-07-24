Which region in the EU is the biggest exporter of yachts?

If you were asked which region was the biggest exporter of yachts in the European Union, northern Poland might not feature among your first answers.

But, according to EU figures, the cities of Gdansk and Gdynia combined account for more than 60% of yacht exports within the bloc.

Sebastien Nietupski, chairman of the Polish Chamber of Marine Industry, said both the industry and the size of the yachts are growing.

But the Polish industry is facing labour problems. Large-scale emigration has seen many skilled workers leave the country.

Philip Scott, president of Parker Poland, said that the company are finding it increasingly difficult to find people to make its yachts. Many of their current labour force have been recruited from other areas like the Ukraine or Belarus.