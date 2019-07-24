Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

Netherlands

BREAKING NEWS

Delays and cancellations amid fuelling problem at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport

 Comments
By Sukhada Tatke  Euronews 
Passengers and staff wait at Amsterdam Schiphol airport during an outage at the airport's main fuel supplier that kept dozens of flights on the ground,
Passengers and staff wait at Amsterdam Schiphol airport during an outage at the airport's main fuel supplier that kept dozens of flights on the ground, -
Copyright
REUTERS/Anthony Deutsch
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

Passengers face delays because planes have been grounded at one of Europe's busiest airports due to a problem with fuelling systems.

More than 180 flights have been cancelled to and from Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, according to Flightradar24.

In a statement published on Wednesday evening, the airport said aircraft were unable to refuel because of a fault.

"Planes at Schiphol cannot be refuelled right now," read the statement. "Aircraft Fuel Supply, a third-party company that controls aircraft fuel supply, currently has a fault in their system.

"As a result, your flight may be delayed or cancelled by your airline.

"Schiphol and Aircraft Fuel Supply are working hard to find a solution. It is still unclear how long this will take, but it will definitely last into the evening.

"We regret any inconvenience for travellers and airlines."