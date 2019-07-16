EU foreign minister scramble to save Iran nuclear deal

How to save the Iranian nuclear deal. That's the main topic EU foreign ministers discussed in Brussels today.

For Britain, saving the deal is still possible.

"Iran is still a good year away from developing a nuclear bomb. There is still some closing, but small window to keep the deal alive," says British Foreign MInister Jeremy Hunt.

The Brussels meeting seeks to flesh out how to convince Iran and the United States to reduce tensions and initiate a new dialogue.

Tensions have worsened since U.S. President Donald Trump decided last year to abandon the nuclear deal and re-impose tough economic sanctions.

Spain's foreign minister Josep Borrell criticized Washington for its policy: "We are completely against and we do not recognise the U.S. thinking that its laws should be applied everywhere. For us the nuclear deal with Iran is fundamental and we are doing all what is possible to keep it, knowing how difficult it is because of the U.S. attitude".

In reaction to the re-imposition of tough U.S. sanctions, which have notably targeted Iran's main oil revenue stream, Tehran has scaled back on some of its nuclear commitments under the deal, leading the European parties to the pact to warn it about not fully complying with the terms.