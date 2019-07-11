The hidden face of the Afghanistan war

Attagul was hit by a blast in the town of Ghazni, South West of Kabul in May. The explosion took away part of his skull and brain. He was initially treated by a local hospital and then referred to the Surgical Centre for war victims of the international NGO Emergency in Kabul.

Attagul is a 35-year-old tractor driver and was working when the explosion took place. He lives in a village in the Ghazni province. The region regularly has active fighting between armed groups and pro-Government forces. His cousin Said Mohmad described the blast to Euronews.

“He was 150 meters away from the explosion; many people who were closer to the blast got killed. Many houses had their windows shattered.”

“In our village, there are a lot of explosions. Along the streets and alleys, there are mines. There is fighting on a daily basis."

After delicate surgery and two weeks of intensive care, Attagul is on the road to an impressive recovery. He can now talk and move. We met him one week before his referral to an orthopaedic centre where he is expected to continue to improve.

Before the attack, Attagul provided for his wife, six children and his parents.