Ursula von der Leyen makes rounds through political groups, tries to gain support

Ursula von der Leyen, the candidate for the presidency of the European Commission, is making her rounds through political groups in Brussels.

It's all part of her charm offensive to win over MEPs across the political spectrum.

She met with the European Conservatives and Reformists group on Monday.

Her Tuesday morning began with a meeting with the Socialists and Democrats group. Their demands are to reform economic governance, strengthen social policies, lead a fair ecological transition, and reinforce the rule of law.

Her most difficult meeting will be with the Greens on Tuesday afternoon. The group made significant gains in May's elections, calling for clear action on climate and migration. They have expressed disapproval of the European Council's decision to dismiss the Spitzenkandidaten process and choose von der Leyen behind closed doors.

Von der Leyen will need at least 375 votes from MEPs in Strasbourg next week in order to be approved for the position.