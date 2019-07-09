Instagram aims to tackle bullying on its platform with new 'restrict' feature

Instagram has announced new measures aimed to tackle bullying on its platform.

As of this week, if a user types a comment that is identified by artificial intelligence (AI) as offensive, they will get a chance to reflect and undo their post.

Once you have clicked to post potentially offensive content, users are asked: “Are you sure you want to post this?”

A blue timeline runs down giving several seconds to cancel a comment should the user wish to do so.

Upon clicking undo, the comment won't be posted, and the potential recipient will not receive a notification.

Referring to results from testing its latest feature, the tech giant claims that it encouraged some to go back on sending hurtful comments.

In their blog post, Instagram report that young people tend to be reluctant to block or unfollow users online, even in instances of bullying. To tackle this, the social media company is also introducing a new feature coined 'restrict', which will allow users to limit contact with others on the platform without the latter being aware.

Once you have restricted a user, they will be unable to check when you are active on the site, nor will they see when you have read their direct messages. If the restricted user comments on your post, only they will be able to see their comment.

"It’s our responsibility to create a safe environment on Instagram," the Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, said in a blog post.

"This has been an important priority for us for some time and we are continuing to invest in better understanding and tackling this problem," he added.

