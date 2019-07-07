Couples from over a dozen countries compete in wife-carrying championships

A Lithuanian man and his wife have won the world 'wife-carrying' title, leaping over timber and wading through waist-high water to beat dozens of other couples for a second year running.

Vytautas Kirkliauskas and his wife Neringa Kirkliauskiene cleared a gruelling 253.5-meter obstacle course in 1 minute 6.72 seconds.

Despite the event's name, couples don't have to be married, and organizers say male contestants could "steal a neighbour's wife" if they don't have a companion.