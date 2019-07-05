Women’s World Cup: Will the momentum wear off?

The U.S. will meet the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup final this Sunday in Lyon - and it's hoped that beyond it the spotlight will continue to shine on women’s football.

It still has a long way to go to compete with the men’s game but the tournament has shown there is an appetite for more of it when the media delivers the coverage.

In France, the host country, fans descended from all over the world.

The Fifa Village in Bellecour, Lyon, has been one of the central meeting points for inspired generations.

However, the enthusiasm is not just in France, audience ratings have been record breaking.

In the UK, more than 6 million people watched the England opener against Scotland.

And 7.6 million people watched the Lionesses play Norway, according to BBC viewing figures.

Ticket prices have also gone in the same direction as the mercury during this week's European heat wave.

So is this the breakthrough women’s football needed?

Former professional footballer and sports pundit, Francis Benali, told Euronews what he thinks:

“We see the interest that there is in the game now. You look at the numbers that have been watching the competition.

"Ad with the Women's Super League competition here in England, going into its second season, with major sponsors like Barclays putting money behind it, I think the interest in it and the coverage will hopefully go from strength to strength," he said.

Although progress has been made, there is still a long way to go.

The pay gap compared to the men’s game, remains one of the main issues.

Fifteen-year-old Lyon-based football freestyler, Erika Morin, hopes to go professional one day - and said she has been inspired by the changing landscape of the game as a result of this competition.

Football freestyler Erika Morin has been inspired by the tournament

"It has impressed me and my friends and everybody. Everybody talks about the World Cup.

"My friends from Italy went to support their team I had never seen it before," she added.

Women’s football has certainly got the exposure in this contest and it’s hoped that will continue beyond this campaign.