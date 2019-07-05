Car bombing in southern Turkey kills three Syrians

A bomb exploded inside a vehicle in southern Turkey on Friday, killing three Syrians.

Early reports said two of the Syrians killed were inside the vehicle at the time of the explosion - but it was not clear whether the third person was also a passenger.

The blast, which took place in the border town of Reyhanli, was also a short distance away from a local government office.

In a statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the incident was believed to have been caused by a bomb inside the vehicle.

He added that such findings have led investigators to believe the explosion may have been terror-related.