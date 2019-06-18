Changes in EU populations over the past 70 years; active graphic

According to forecasts published by the UN, there will be approximately 519,713 million people living in the EU by 2020.

The study analysed the change in each country's population since 1950 to make their predictions.

Population in nearly all EU member states grew in the past seventy years with just two countries showing population reduction. The populations of Bulgaria and Latvia are predicted to have fallen by 303,000 and 41,000 respectively since 1950.

The 2020 estimations do not take into account the expected decrease in EU population due to the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU.

The median age of Europe's population has also risen significantly.

Compared to 1950, when the median age for these countries was 28.9, the average median for 2020 is predicted to be more than a decade older at 43.

According to these figures, the EU's youngest country in 2020 will be Cyprus, with a median age of 37. The oldest country in the union is expected to be Italy, with a median age of 47.

The rates of change of these figures are complicated by the fact that 1950s Europe was a wholly different landscape than today's Europe.

At this time, just six founding members Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg and the Netherlands were beginning to unite in order to secure lasting peace following the end of World War Two.

The European Union of today is comprised of 28 member states and rapidly growing in population.