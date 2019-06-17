Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Germany

Far-right sympathiser suspected of killing German pro-migrant politician

By Euronews  with REUTERS
An alleged far-right sympathiser was arrested in Germany on suspicion of murdering a senior local politician known for his pro-migrant views, the federal prosecutor's office said on Monday.

Walter Luebcke — a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats party — was found lying in a pool of blood on the terrace of his home in the state of Hesse two weeks ago. He had been shot in the head.

On Sunday, police special forces arrested a 45-year-old man in the town of Kassel, about 20 km from where Luebcke was found, based on DNA evidence gathered at the scene.

But the prosecutor's office said 55-year-old Stefan E., arrested on Monday, was suspected of having killed Luebcke.

"Based on the current state of investigations, we believe there is a right-wing extremist background to this act," spokesman Markus Schmitt told reporters in Karlsruhe.

He added there was no evidence that the suspect had had accomplices or that he belonged to a far-right criminal network.

Luebcke had become the subject of far-right news portals for speaking out in defence of Merkel's decision to welcome around a million refugees at the height of the migrant crisis.