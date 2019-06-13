Trump announces WH press secretary Sarah Sanders will leave her job

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the White House spokeswoman would leave her job at the end of the month.

"After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas," he tweeted.

"....She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!"

Sanders was applauded at a White House event on Thursday.

She tweeted that she was grateful to the president.

"I love the President and my job. The most important job I’ll ever have is being a mom to my kids and it’s time for us to go home," Sanders wrote on Twitter.

According to the American Presidency Project, she has had fewer press briefings than any of her predecessors.