Red to green and fresh faces to burst the Brussels Bubble

The dust may have settled on the European elections, but new votes offer more insight into the shifting political landscape.

Denmark saw an election fueled by fears over climate and migration.

The Social Democrats moved right on migrant policy and left on the environment - cleaning up at the ballot box. It’s a formula that appears to work for Nordic nations.

Fresh faces

This week some new elected MEPs came to Brussels for the very first time. Pietro Bartolo was among them. He is a doctor who has been treating migrants arriving on a tiny island in the Mediterranean. Elena Cavallone met him at the European Parliament in Brussels.

Lampedusa is an open door, is the door to Europe. That island has been abandoned, it has been forgotten by everyone. Migration should be managed right here in Brussels.

Brexit dilemma

This week saw Theresa May's last day as leader of the conservatives and the race to replace her is heating up. The question of leaving the EU will be a major challenge for the winner.

Meanwhile in Brussels, Brexit is still causing headaches for the new parliament.

Adrian Vazquez Lazara is set to take a seat like this in the European Parliament - just not quite yet.

He was next on the list to be elected in Spain which means he has to wait until Brexit.

Of course I took it personally, it was not good news as you can understand. But the next day, the first thing I did was standing up, and I go to work.

Adrian actually works at the European Parliament already and is one of 27 people waiting for Brexit to happen before they can sit and vote in this house..

Next week

On Monday world leaders head to Geneva for the International Labour Organisation's annual meeting. The director general will present the Future of Work report, which examines how to achieve a better future 'at a time of unprecedented change and exceptional challenges'. Speaking of which..

On Tuesday talk about Brexit will be back on the menu in Brussels, as Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon will be in town to discuss ties between Scotland and the EU after the UK's exit.

And on Saturday - anti-corruption candidate Zuzana Caputova will be sworn in as President of Slovakia.