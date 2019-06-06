"He loves the people of Europe:" US ambassador on Trump's EU visit

While Donald Trump continues his tour around Europe this week, the US ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, has also been hosting events to build alliances with European partners.

"The President has a wonderful style," Sondland said. "He is very direct, he is very flamboyant in some of his descriptions. But the President understands that the US/EU relationship is an unshakable alliance. He does understand that. He has been to Europe, he loves Europe, he loves the people of Europe, he has vacationed in Europe."

He went on to say Trump shares his same goals.

"I think that we both have different ways of approaching but at end of day, we want same results," Sondland said. "We both want peaceful world. We do not want Iran with a nuclear weapon. And we both have our own approaches to get there."

The EU's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, had similar thoughts to Sondland.

"I believe that we share the same values," Mogherini said. "We might have different approaches on some issues like the Iran nuclear deal, but the purpose of our work, Americans and Europeans, is the same."

European powers have less than one month to improve economic ties while Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that Tehran will not "deceived" by Trump.