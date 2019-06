CAIRO (Reuters) – Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah al Khalid al Sabah discussed the latest regional and international developments with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a phone call late on Sunday, Kuwait’s foreign ministry said in a statement, without giving further details.

euronews provides breaking news articles from reuters as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. Articles appear on euronews.com for a limited time.