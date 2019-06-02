German SPD leader Andrea Nahles quits as party popularity slumps

Andrea Nahles, the leader of Germany's SPD and a junior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's governing coalition, resigned on Sunday amid a slump in the party's popularity.

The centre-left party fell to third place behind Merkel's CDU bloc and the Greens in last month's European Parliament elections.

Nahles said she would also resign as head of the party's parliamentary group as she did not have the support to lead it.

She took over as leader in February 2018, as the SPD reluctantly extended their "grand coalition" with Merkel's conservatives following a poor showing in the previous year's German national election.

Nahles had been due to face a vote on her leadership position on Tuesday after her decision to stay in coalition was criticised by the party’s left.

“The discussions within the parliamentary faction and feedback from within the party have shown me that I no longer have the necessary support to carry out my duties,” Nahles said in a statement.

Earlier, German vice chancellor Olaf Scholz told Tagesspiegel that he had ruled out entering another grand coalition as the SPD seeks to regroup.

“I am very sure that it would not be justifiable for us to have a fifth grand coalition,” Scholz said in an interview published before Nahles' announcement. “Three grand coalitions in a row would not do democracy in Germany any good."

Merkel, who handed the leadership of her Christian Democratic Union party to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in December, has said she wants to stay on as chancellor until her fourth term ends when Germany holds its next national election in late 2021.