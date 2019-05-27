House investigations of Trump and his administration: The full list

WASHINGTON — He's making investigations great again — at least in number.

At least 14 Democratic-led House committees have been investigating various aspects of President Donald Trump's businesses, campaign and his presidency since the beginning of this year, an NBC News review shows. In all, those committees have launched at least 50 probes into Trump world.

The investigations include whether Trump obstructed justice in the Russia probes, whether his businesses inflated their assets, how his daughter and son-in-law obtained their security clearances, whether he used his power to interfere with mergers, how his actions might have slowed aid to Puerto Rico, and conflict of interest allegations involving cabinet members.

The NBC review shows the busiest committees appear to be the Judiciary and Oversight panels. Some of the inquiries might have gone dormant, and some are cross-committee — meaning they're being investigated jointly by more than one committee — so they are listed under those committees, but are only counted once in the NBC investigation total.

Here's a look at the probes that have been made public, organized by committee:

HOUSE INVESTIGATIONS

JUDICIARY: Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

OVERSIGHT AND REFORM: Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md.

INTELLIGENCE: Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Russia investigation, including the scope and scale of the Russian government's operations to influence the U.S. political process, and the U.S. government's response, the extent of any links and/or coordination between the Russian government, or related foreign actors, and individuals associated with Trump's campaign, transition, administration or business interests, whether any foreign actor has sought to compromise or holds leverage, financial or otherwise, over Trump, his family, his business, or his associates; whether Trump, his family, or his associates are or were at any time at heightened risk of, or vulnerable to, foreign exploitation; and whether any actors — foreign or domestic — sought or are seeking to impede, obstruct, and/or mislead authorized investigations into these matters

Whether lawyers for Trump and his family obstructed committee's Russia probe

Trump's personal finances, including loans from Deutsche Bank

Use of intelligence to justify building a wall at the southern border

Easing of sanctions on companies linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

WAYS AND MEANS: Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass.

ENERGY & COMMERCE: Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS: Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y.

Trump administration's failure to produce Russian sanctions report

FINANCIAL SERVICES: Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

Reported ransom demand from North Korean government related to Otto Warmbier

HOMELAND SECURITY: Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

NATURAL RESOURCES: Chairman Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz.

HUD disbursement of Puerto Rico disaster relief funds

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt's schedules

Agriculture/Interior Department decisions to further construction of a copper sulfite minein Minnesota

VETERANS' AFFAIRS: Chairman Mark Takano, D-Calif.

EDUCATION AND LABOR: Chairman Bobby Scott, D-Va.

DeVos's efforts to replace the acting inspector general

Administration's decision to rescind Obama-era guidance on school discipline

Trump administration's use of user fees generated by the Affordable Care Act

Trump administration's decision to stop defending ACA

TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE: Chairman Peter DeFazio, D-Ore.

Trump Hotel lease of Old Post Office building

Abandoning plan to move FBI headquarters from Washington to suburban location

APPROPRIATIONS: Chairwoman Nita Lowey, D-N.Y.

BUDGET: Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky.