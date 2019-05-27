House investigations of Trump and his administration: The full list

WASHINGTON — He's making investigations great again — at least in number.
At least 14 Democratic-led House committees have been investigating various aspects of President Donald Trump's businesses, campaign and his presidency since the beginning of this year, an NBC News review shows. In all, those committees have launched at least 50 probes into Trump world.
The investigations include whether Trump obstructed justice in the Russia probes, whether his businesses inflated their assets, how his daughter and son-in-law obtained their security clearances, whether he used his power to interfere with mergers, how his actions might have slowed aid to Puerto Rico, and conflict of interest allegations involving cabinet members.
The NBC review shows the busiest committees appear to be the Judiciary and Oversight panels. Some of the inquiries might have gone dormant, and some are cross-committee — meaning they're being investigated jointly by more than one committee — so they are listed under those committees, but are only counted once in the NBC investigation total.
Here's a look at the probes that have been made public, organized by committee:
HOUSE INVESTIGATIONS
JUDICIARY: Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.
- Oversight of the administration's family separation policy
- Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker's appointment, his involvement in the Mueller investigation, and his conversations with Trump and involvement with World Patent Marketing
- Voting rights and Department of Justice actions on voter ID, census cases
- Easing of sanctions on companies linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska
- Trump's national emergency declaration
The president's "threats to the rule of law," covering three main areas:
Obstruction of justice, including the possibility of interference by Trump and others in a number of criminal investigations and other official proceedings, as well as the alleged cover-up of violations of the law;
- Public corruption, including potential violations of the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution, conspiracy to violate federal campaign and financial reporting laws, and other criminal misuses of official positions for personal gain;
Abuses of power, including attacks on the press, the judiciary, and law enforcement agencies; misuse of the pardon power and other presidential authorities; and attempts to misuse the power of the office of the presidency.
- Threats to relocate migrants to sanctuary cities
- Reports that the president said he would pardon acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan if he illegally closed the southern border to migrants
- Firings of senior leadership at DHS
- The administration's decision to stop defendingthe Affordable Care Act in court
OVERSIGHT AND REFORM: Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md.
- Oversight of the Trump administration's family separation policy
- Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker's involvement with World Patent Marketing
- Reports that the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman was failing failing to carry out statutory duties to help those applying for legal immigration programs
- White House security clearances
- Inclusion of acitizenship question on the 2020 census
- Easing of sanctions on companies linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska
- Delayed back pay for federal workers impacted by the government shutdown
- Michael Cohen hush-money payments
- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' efforts to replace her agency's acting inspector general
- Transfer of nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia
- Child separation actions at DOJ, DHS and Health and Human Services
- Communications between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump
- Michael Cohen's claims that Trump was improperly inflating financial statements
- Interior Secretary David Bernhardt's schedules
- Trump's threats to relocate migrants to sanctuary cities
- Use of private email accounts by Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and other White House officials, and use of messaging apps like WhatsApp
- Gag orders on White House staff
- Title X gag rule regulatory review process
- Potentiallobbying conflicts of interest involving Environmental Protection Agency head Andrew Wheeler
- Interior Department's handling of FOIA requests
- Abandoning plan to move FBI HQ building from Washington to suburban location
- Firings of senior leadership at DHS
- Trump Administration's response to hurricanes in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands
- Trump Administration's decision to stop defending ACA
INTELLIGENCE: Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
- Russia investigation, including the scope and scale of the Russian government's operations to influence the U.S. political process, and the U.S. government's response, the extent of any links and/or coordination between the Russian government, or related foreign actors, and individuals associated with Trump's campaign, transition, administration or business interests, whether any foreign actor has sought to compromise or holds leverage, financial or otherwise, over Trump, his family, his business, or his associates; whether Trump, his family, or his associates are or were at any time at heightened risk of, or vulnerable to, foreign exploitation; and whether any actors — foreign or domestic — sought or are seeking to impede, obstruct, and/or mislead authorized investigations into these matters
- Whether lawyers for Trump and his family obstructed committee's Russia probe
- Trump's personal finances, including loans from Deutsche Bank
- Use of intelligence to justify building a wall at the southern border
- Easing of sanctions on companies linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska
- Communications between Putin and Trump
WAYS AND MEANS: Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass.
- Easing of sanctions on companies linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska
- Trump administration's use of user fees generated by the Affordable Care Act
- Rule on short-term insurance plans
- Trump administration's decision to stop defending ACA
- The president's personal and business tax returns
ENERGY & COMMERCE: Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J.
- Short-term insurance plans
- How the administration is spending user fees generated by the ACA
- How HHS is caring for children impacted by the Trump family separation policy
- EPA clean air rollbacks
- EPA political appointees blocking release of a chemical study
- EPA rollback of policies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions to address climate change
- EPA political appointee steering litigation to benefit former client
- EPA Officials ties to Utility Air Regulator Group
- Trump Administration's decision to stop defending ACA
FOREIGN AFFAIRS: Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y.
- Communications between Putin and Trump
- Trump administration's failure to produce Russian sanctions report
FINANCIAL SERVICES: Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif.
- Easing of sanctions on companies linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska
- Trump's personal finances, including loans from Deutsche Bank
- Trump administration's failure to produce Russian sanctions report
- Reported ransom demand from North Korean government related to Otto Warmbier
HOMELAND SECURITY: Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.
- Easing of sanctions on companies linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska
- Administration's border security policies
- Investigation into Trump threats to relocate migrants to sanctuary cities
- HUD disbursement of Puerto Rico disaster relief funds
- Firings of senior leadership at DHS
- Reports of ICE tracking Trump protesters
NATURAL RESOURCES: Chairman Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz.
- HUD disbursement of Puerto Rico disaster relief funds
- Interior Secretary David Bernhardt's schedules
- Agriculture/Interior Department decisions to further construction of a copper sulfite minein Minnesota
VETERANS' AFFAIRS: Chairman Mark Takano, D-Calif.
- Travel expenses of apolitical appointee in the Department of Veterans Affairs
- Potential influence of several Mar-a-Lago members on VA decisions
EDUCATION AND LABOR: Chairman Bobby Scott, D-Va.
- DeVos's efforts to replace the acting inspector general
- Administration's decision to rescind Obama-era guidance on school discipline
- Trump administration's use of user fees generated by the Affordable Care Act
- Trump administration's decision to stop defending ACA
TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE: Chairman Peter DeFazio, D-Ore.
- Trump Hotel lease of Old Post Office building
- Abandoning plan to move FBI headquarters from Washington to suburban location
APPROPRIATIONS: Chairwoman Nita Lowey, D-N.Y.
BUDGET: Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky.
- National emergency declaration and border wall funds