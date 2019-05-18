Live: Eurovision Song Contest 2019 Final — follow all the latest updates

Tonight's the night... Welcome to the Euronews live blog for the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 Final. Our digital journalists Emma, Alice and Lindsey will be here with live updates for you all evening.

Before proceedings kick off in Tel Aviv, hit the links below to get up to speed on all the Eurovision news.

What do our journalists think of their countries' chances? Euronews journalists give their take on this year's music extravaganza

Who are the contenders? All this year's entries and their chances of winning

Relive the highs, and lows (which are quite often the same thing) of years gone by with the best of the worst of Eurovision

And for your own warm-up, take our quiz... Are you a true Eurovision fan?